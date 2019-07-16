Heroin worth Rs 28 lakh seized from man at Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

MAHARAJGANJ: A man has been arrested for possession of heroin worth Rs 28 lakh at the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said Tuesday.

Raju Lodh was headed for Nepal on Monday night when he was arrested by a joint team of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and police after 28-gram heroin was found on him, SSB Danda Head check post-Inspector Abhijit Aryan said.

Lodh, a resident of the Sonauli area here, was handed over to the police, the SSB official added.

A case has been registered at the Sonouli police station in this connection, police said.