Home Nation

In a first in Bihar, FIR lodged against 66 cops including 3 DSPs in Vaishali district

According to police sources, the SP lodged the FIR against those cops when they didn't hand over cases even after years of being transferred from the district.

Published: 16th July 2019 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: In a first such belated but bold move in Bihar, an FIR was lodged against 66 police officials including three deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and 50 police inspectors on Monday evening in Hajipur town police station of Vaishali district.

According to police sources, Vaishali SP MS Dhillon passed an order to the SHO of Town PS to lodge the FIR against those cops when they didn't hand over cases even after years of being transferred from the district.

All the accused cops have been transferred from this district to other places long ago with one of the three DSPs is now on deputation in the CBI. The DSPs who have been named as accused in the FIR are Nagendra Prasad, now on deputation in CBI, Pankaj Rawat, who is currently Sadar SDPO in Bettiah and Ashok Prasad at Patna.

To begin with, notices were served to them asking to hand over the charges of many criminal cases, which were being investigated by them at that time of their transfers. The FIR has been lodged under section 634 and 409 of IPC against all those 66 cops together on the charges of not handing over the cases to other cops even after years of being transferred.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Police Bihar police officers complaint Vaishali Rural Police Bihar FIR against police CBI
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp