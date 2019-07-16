Home Nation

Indian Coast Guard continues search for 24 missing fishermen

Twenty-five fishermen had gone missing after two fishing boats allegedly sank at the confluence of the Haribhanga river.

Published: 16th July 2019 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

fishermen, fisherfolk, fishers

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Tuesday said search operations are underway for 24 fishermen who went missing in the Bay of Bengal on July 7 after venturing into the deep seas in inclement weather.

It said the Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), naval ships and aircraft were conducting search operations for the missing fishermen in the country's waters, while ICG ships, hovercraft and aircraft were carrying out the search off the coast of West Bengal and along the International Maritime Border Line.

Twenty-five fishermen had gone missing after two fishing boats allegedly sank at the confluence of the Haribhanga river and the Bay of Bengal on July 7, amid heavy rain and rough seas.

One of them, Rabindranath Das, managed to remain afloat for four days, holding onto a piece of bamboo, before being rescued by a Bangladesh-flagged cargo ship near the Chittagong port on July 11.

Meanwhile, the BCG repatriated 516 fishermen, along with 32 Indian fishing boats, on Tuesday, an ICG spokesperson said here.

"These boats were stranded and had taken shelter at Payra Port in Bangladesh, approximately 135 km from the IMBL, due to inclement weather and rough sea conditions in the Bay of Bengal," she said.

The official said that the fishing boats were escorted by two Bangladesh Coast Guard ships up to the IMBL, where they were formally handed over to the Indian Coast Guard.

The boats and the fishermen are being escorted to the Kakdwip harbour, from where they had sailed, and will be handed over to the West Bengal Fisheries authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Coast Guard ICG Missing Indian fishermen
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp