Indian Railways will install GPS in all trains by March 2020

The Railway Board Chairman said the Railways will facilitate live streaming of IRCTC kitchens to maintain hygiene. 

Chairman of Railway Board Vinod Kumar Yadav inspecting ongoing projects at Bhubaneswar Railway Station on Sunday.

Chairman of Railway Board Vinod Kumar Yadav inspecting ongoing projects at Bhubaneswar Railway Station on Sunday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Railways will instal Global Positioning System (GPS) device in all trains under its Real Time Information System (RTIS) initiative by March, 2020. 

“GPS devices have already been installed in 4,200 trains under RTIS project. More such devices will be fitted in the remaining 8,000 locomotives by the end of this financial year to know the real-time position of trains,” informed Chairman of Railway Board Vinod Kumar Yadav during his visit to Bhubaneswar Railway Station on Sunday.  

Yadav said the Railways in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is implementing the RTIS project which will facilitate passengers to get live running status of trains within seconds.

“RTIS will allow us to track and record movement of trains every 30 seconds. This will be a game changer in improving train punctuality and disseminating information to the public on train timing. The project will also help us prepare the train chart,” he said.

The Railway Board Chairman said the Railways will also facilitate live streaming of IRCTC kitchens to maintain hygiene. 

Besides, there will be a QR code on every food packets supplied to passengers from these kitchens. The QR code will help passengers know the time and the kitchen where the food has been prepared.

Yadav further informed that Wi-Fi facility will be available in railway stations across the country by September, 2020 and CCTVs installed in important stations and Mail/Express trains by the end of this year. The Wi-Fi facility is already available in 1,620 railway stations.  

He said the East Coast Railway (ECoR) will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government for modernisation of the railway station, construction of new station building and commissioning of two more platforms.

He appreciated the work done by ECoR officials for restoration of Bhubaneswar and Puri railway stations and Puri coaching depot prior to Rath Yatra.

Keeping in view the demand to run more trains from Bhubaneswar, Yadav said the Railways has planned to conduct a survey this year to run freight trains bypassing Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

This will facilitate running of more passenger trains from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack soon, he said.

The Railway Board Chairman also urged Odisha government to expedite land acquisition process for early implementation of pending projects in the State.

