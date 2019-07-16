Mukul Roy’s event to induct Trinamool workers jinxed at 11th hour by Bengal BJP leadership 

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP leader Mukul Roy received a jolt after the party’s state president Dilip Ghosh intervened and cancelled an event were some Trinamool workers from South 24-Parganas district were scheduled to join.

A BJP leader said the programme was organised keeping the party’s South 24-Parganas district leadership in dark and this resulted in Ghosh cancelling the event that was to be held in the Hasting area.

“It has been decided that the party’s district leadership will have to be informed if activists, workers and leaders from other party’s district-level want to join the BJP. Similarly, our state leadership will have to be informed if other party leaders want to join our party,” Ghosh said, adding that such inductions will happen at programmes at the BJP districts and state headquarters.

“The rented office in Hastings is not our district headquarters.’’

Incidentally, BJP heavyweight Amit Shah had advised the state leadership to check the background of workers and leaders who wanted to join the BJP.