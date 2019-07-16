Home Nation

Nearly 400 terrorists infiltrated into J&K in 3 years, minister tells Lok Sabha 

There were 143 incidents of infiltration in 2018, 136 in 2017 and the number was 119 in 2016, the minister said.

Published: 16th July 2019 02:55 PM

Terrorist

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nearly 400 terrorists infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir in the last three years and 126 of them have been killed by security forces, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Reddy said 27 security personnel were killed during the engagements with the infiltrators. Four terrorists have been arrested so far, he said.

"Attempts of infiltration from across the border are mainly in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been affected by terrorist violence, sponsored and supported from across the border," Reddy said in reply to a written question.

Net infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir has reduced by 43 per cent in first half of the year over the corresponding period of 2018

"Net infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir has reduced by 43 per cent in first half of the year over the corresponding period of 2018," he added. Reddy said the government of India has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross-border infiltration.

This includes multi-tiered deployment along the International Border/Line of Control, border fencing, improved intelligence and operational coordination, equipping security forces with advanced weaponry and taking pro-active action against infiltrators, he said.

TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Terrorism G Kishan Reddy
Comments

