Punjab, Haryana faced with flood-like situation after heavy rain

CHANDIGARH: Heavy rainfall has led to a floodlike situation at many places in Punjab and Haryaba. The water level in Ghaggar river has crossed the danger mark due to continuous downpour with water entering homes in Rajpura, Ghanaur and Sarhala Khurd in Patiala district. The level crossed the danger mark of 16 feet.

The district administration has directed all schools in Bathinda to stay shut.

Another rivulet in Patiala Badi Nadi is also flowing near the danger level. Meanwhile, the Patiala Deputy Commissioner Kumar Rahul has urged the people not to panic.

In Bathinda, water is at three-four feet at Powerhouse road and Sarki Bazaar with all roads inundated and water entering several residential areas.

The official residence of Bathinda IGP has also submerged in water.

The city has received the maximum rainfall since 2005.

The rains have also damaged several crops of standing paddy in many villages of Moga district as Sutlej River swelled.

Deputy Commissioner of SAS Nagar Girish Dayalan on Tuesday inspected all the vulnerable points of the Ghaggar river and has directed officials to strengthen the river banks in the wake of inclement weather.

He also interacted with the villagers and said that the district administration has made adequate arrangements to meet any sort of situation and evacuation plan, in case of flood, has already been finalized. The sensitive places have been identified along with the safe places where the residents of flood-prone areas would be shifted if required.

In neighbouring Haryana, Ambala was also faced with a flood-like situation as the water has entered the low-lying areas of the city.

Many areas are submerged under knee-deep water throwing normal life out of gear.

Karnal district administration is all geared up to deal with flood-like situation in villages along the Yamuna river.