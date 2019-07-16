Home Nation

Punjab, Haryana faced with flood-like situation after heavy rain

While in Bathinda all schools have been shut down as all roads are flooded with water due to heavy rainfall.

Published: 16th July 2019 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

heavy rains

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Heavy rainfall has led to a floodlike situation at many places in Punjab and Haryaba. The water level in Ghaggar river has crossed the danger mark due to continuous downpour with water entering homes in Rajpura, Ghanaur and Sarhala Khurd in Patiala district. The level crossed the danger mark of 16 feet. 

The district administration has directed all schools in Bathinda to stay shut. 

While in Bathinda all schools have been shut down as all roads are flooded with water due to heavy rainfall.

Another rivulet in Patiala Badi Nadi is also flowing near the danger level. Meanwhile, the Patiala Deputy Commissioner Kumar Rahul has urged the people not to panic.

In Bathinda, water is at three-four feet at Powerhouse road and Sarki Bazaar with all roads inundated and water entering several residential areas. 

The official residence of Bathinda IGP has also submerged in water. 

The city has received the maximum rainfall since 2005.

The rains have also damaged several crops of standing paddy in many villages of Moga district as Sutlej River swelled. 

Deputy Commissioner of SAS Nagar Girish Dayalan on Tuesday inspected all the vulnerable points of the Ghaggar river and has directed officials to strengthen the river banks in the wake of inclement weather.

He also interacted with the villagers and said that the district administration has made adequate arrangements to meet any sort of situation and evacuation plan, in case of flood, has already been finalized. The sensitive places have been identified along with the safe places where the residents of flood-prone areas would be shifted if required.

In neighbouring Haryana, Ambala was also faced with a flood-like situation as the water has entered the low-lying areas of the city.

Many areas are submerged under knee-deep water throwing normal life out of gear. 

Karnal district administration is all geared up to deal with flood-like situation in villages along the Yamuna river.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab Haryana monsoon Flood Bathinda River Ghaggar River Sutlej
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp