Ranchi Diary: Jharkhand government to provide fortified rice under Public Distribution System

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

Fortified rice to deal with anaemia

To deal with the problem of malnutrition and anaemia, the Raghubar Das-led BJP government will provide fortified rice to the people at ration stations under the Public Distribution System. Fortified rice contains micronutrients such as iron and other B-complex vitamins. Officials claim about 57 lakh people will benefit from this scheme.

NITI Aayog has selected Jharkhand to start the programme for which the state has started identifying areas that reported a significant number of cases of malnutrition. The Centre has asked the state government to begin with a pilot project before launching the scheme.  

Discount on smart houses 

Concerned with the diminishing water table in the state capital, the Ranchi Municipal Corporation will extend 50 per cent discount to the smart houses that have rainwater harvesting, trees and wastewater recycling plants. The proposal was passed during the board meeting held on Saturday and it will be sent to the urban development department for final approval.

According to the current arrangement, 50 per cent more tax is being collected from the houses where construction is done on a plot of more than 1,000 sq ft and does not have any rain water harvesting system. Rainwater harvesting facilitates the collection and storage of rainwater.

Interview for posts of pujaris at temple  

Recently, 12 priests were interviewed for the two posts of pujari at Pahari Mandir in Ranchi. Interestingly, all of them were interviewed by IAS officer Garima Singh, who heads the selection committee, and is currently posted as Sub-divisional Officer at Sadar, Ranchi.  

Finally, two priests — Pintu Kumar Pandey and Shashikant Pathak — were selected for the coveted posts. The duo was selected on the basis of their body language and on the fluency in chanting ‘Rudrabhishek mantra’ and ‘Shiv Tandav.’ The two pujaris will be getting a monthly salary of I7,600. 

Cops deployed at RIMS

After repeated incidents of fights between doctors and attendants of patients, the district police have deployed 118 policemen at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).  

Along with security guards, the policemen will be responsible of security at the RIMS premises. Senior Superintendent of Police Anish Gupta has given clear instructions to the policemen to discharge their duties, failing which he warned them of strict action.

The police personnel were also instructed to provide assistance to the patients coming to the hospital. Prior to this decision, a security audit of RIMS was done by the district police.

