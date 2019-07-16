Home Nation

Slugfest over CBI closure report in Punjab sacrilege cases

Politics has heated up over the Bargari sacrilege issue in Punjab once again after the CBI filed its closure report in the matter a few days ago.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

Strongly opposing the CBI’s move of filing the closure report pertaining to three incidents of sacrilege in a Mohali court, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded that the report be withdrawn and the investigation be taken to its logical conclusion.

“This is not an ordinary crime but one which has emotional ramifications. The SAD is committed to ensuring that the culprits responsible for this heinous crime are exposed and brought to book as it concerns the community at large,” he said, adding that the SAD would approach the Centre in the matter.

State Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa retorted that if Sukhbir Singh Badal was feeling so agitated over the closure report, he should immediately ask his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal to resign from the Union Cabinet as the CBI come under the Central government.

Randhawa also alleged that the CBI was actually protecting the Badals who were the main conspirators in the case.

Joining the debate, Aman Arora, AAP legislator from Sunam said, “CBI’s failure to take sacrilege cases to their logical conclusion is a collateral failure of the justice delivery system.”

In October 2015, the then SAD-BJP government had decided to hand over the three Bargari sacrilege cases to the CBI. 

