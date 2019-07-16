Home Nation

Tongues wag over leader’s loaded tweets 

And in a loaded tweet on Monday, Jha opined that what’s happening in Goa (induction of 10 Congress MLAs into the BJP) and Rajya Sabha (Opposition MPs joining the BJP) aren’t normal. 

Published: 16th July 2019 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A series of tweets posted by BJP vice president Prabhat Jha in the last couple of days created a flutter, though he sought to pass them off as mere recalling of advice by seniors at a time when the party is in the midst of its massive membership drive. A few of his tweets on Sunday, including “one shouldn’t hurt someone’s self respect, it could happen with you too” and “responsibility shouldn’t mean that it’s me only,” left political commentators guessing. 

And in a loaded tweet on Monday, Jha opined that what’s happening in Goa (induction of 10 Congress MLAs into the BJP) and Rajya Sabha (Opposition MPs joining the BJP) aren’t normal. While Jha claimed he meant the Opposition leaders now see better prospects in the saffron party, which is why they are crossing over, he is way too mature a politician not to realise the tweets could be interpreted otherwise.

The controversial tweets come at a time when the BJP’s general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal has been repatriated to the parent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and B L Santhosh appointed in his place instead. Speaking to The Morning Standard, Jha said: “The BJP is currently undertaking a membership drive. My tweets are in that context to highlight the importance of organisation and responsibility.” Really?

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp