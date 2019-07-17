Home Nation

20-year-old murder case against Yogi Adityanath dismissed

Satya Prakash Yadav, a personal security officer of then Samajwadi Party leader Talat Aziz, was killed during a protest, allegedly by a group led by Adityanath.

Published: 17th July 2019 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: A special court has given a major relief to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a 20-year-old murder case as it dismissed the case.

The Allahabad High Court's special court for MPs and MLAs, on Tuesday, dismissed the 1999 case of murder of head constable Satya Prakash Yadav against the Chief Minister.

Satya Prakash Yadav, a personal security officer of then Samajwadi Party leader Talat Aziz, was killed during a protest organised by the party. Yadav was killed during the protest in Maharajganj when a group of men allegedly led by Adityanath opened fire on the protestors.

The CB-CID probing the case had filed a final report which gave a clean chit to Yogi Adityanath.

The CJM court also upheld the final report and the special court has endorsed the CJM's report dismissing the case of murder against Yogi Adityanath.

(With online desk inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh CM Sathya Prakash Yadav
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp