20-year-old murder case against Yogi Adityanath dismissed

By IANS

LUCKNOW: A special court has given a major relief to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a 20-year-old murder case as it dismissed the case.

The Allahabad High Court's special court for MPs and MLAs, on Tuesday, dismissed the 1999 case of murder of head constable Satya Prakash Yadav against the Chief Minister.

Satya Prakash Yadav, a personal security officer of then Samajwadi Party leader Talat Aziz, was killed during a protest organised by the party. Yadav was killed during the protest in Maharajganj when a group of men allegedly led by Adityanath opened fire on the protestors.

The CB-CID probing the case had filed a final report which gave a clean chit to Yogi Adityanath.

The CJM court also upheld the final report and the special court has endorsed the CJM's report dismissing the case of murder against Yogi Adityanath.

