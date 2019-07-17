Home Nation

'86 IAS, IPS and IRS officers booked by CBI in corruption cases in 3 years': Jitendra Singh tells Lok Sabha

In response to a question, the minister said in two cases confiscation of properties to the extent of disproportionate assets are ordered by the court.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has booked 86 IAS, IPS and IRS officers in 61 cases of corruption in the past three years, Lok Sabha was informed Wednesday.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said 26 officers figuring in 20 CBI cases from these All India Services have been convicted in the past three years.

In response to a question, the minister said in two cases confiscation of properties to the extent of disproportionate assets are ordered by the court.

"So far as CBI is concerned, it has registered 61 regular cases relating to corruption and disproportionate assets against 86 number of IAS/IPS/IRS officers during the last three years -- 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 (up to June 30, 2019)," he said.

The minister said no officer has escaped to other countries.

There is a decrease in the number of advice by the Central Vigilance Commission to act against erring officer from 2,088 in 2016 to 1,889 in 2018 hence it is incorrect to say that overall corruption has increased, he said.

"The central government is committed to its policy of 'zero-tolerance against corruption' and has taken several measures to combat corruption," he said.

