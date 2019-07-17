Alleged assault, abduction of UP businessman: CBI searches at premises of former MP Ateeq Ahmad

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Wednesday searched the premises of former Samajwadi Party MP Ateeq Ahmad and others in Allahabad and Lucknow in a case related to the abduction and assault of a businessman, officials here said.

The searches are being conducted at six places in the two Uttar Pradesh cities, they said, adding that details would be given later.

The CBI last month registered a case against Ahmad for allegedly assaulting and abducting real estate dealer Mohit Jaiswal in December 2018 while he was in Deoria Jail.

The case was registered following the Supreme Court's direction, the official said.

Jaiswal was abducted from Lucknow and taken to Deoria Jail, where he was allegedly assaulted by Ahmed and his aides who were lodged there and forced to transfer his business to them, the CBI FIR claimed.

Ahmed was an SP member in the 14th Lok Sabha from Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh from 2004 to 2009.