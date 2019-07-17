Bhopal Diary: Raj Bhavan releases books on Anandiben Patel's works as Madhya Pradesh Governor

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Anandiben Patel’s works in books

Two books — Pratibimb and Prayas — compiling the work undertaken by Anandiben Patel in the last one year as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh were released at the Raj Bhawan in Bhopal on Monday. Besides compiling her works as Governor of the central Indian state, the twin books also contain her plans for the betterment of women.

While addressing the gathering at the books’ release, Patel said her next mission is to improve the condition of women in the state. She also listed various programs, focusing on health and sanitation among girls and talked about the ‘Garbh Sanskar’ scheme.

Tarun Bhanot calls Chhindwara district ‘grandfather’

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly broke into laughter on July 12, when state’s Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot referred to Chhindwara as “our grandfather.”

Chhindwara is the largest among the 52 districts of the state and also the pocket-borough of Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who represented it nine times in the Lok Sabha and is currently the MLA from Chhindwara Assembly segment.

While the finance minister was speaking during the general debate on state budget, the Speaker NP Prajapati (who represents Gotegaon seat of Narsinghpur) asked Bhanot to also take care of Narsinghpur’s district’s interest.

Bhanot said, “It will be done, as Narsinghpur is Jabalpur’s young brother, while Chhindwara is our grandfather.”

Tai finally speaks on ‘Batman’

The eight-time former Lok Sabha member from Indore and ex-Lok Sabha speaker, Sumitra Mahajan, addressed the June 26 cricket bat attack on a civic body official by BJP national general secretary’s MLA son Akash Vijayvargiya.

“If something is wrong it needs to be admitted that it’s wrong. If the son commits something wrong, the mother first questions self, did I instil the right values in my son? Subsequently, if need arises she scolds him, but that doesn’t mean it’s to be done by her in public,” said Mahajan.

More holidays for festivals in govt schools

The Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on July 12 passed a resolution with a voice vote to increase the number of festival holidays in government schools as well as hold no examination immediately after the festivals, particularly Holi. The private member resolution was moved in the House by Sanjay Yadav, the Congress MLA from Bargi seat of Jabalpur district.

Tea-seller Faiyaz’s bond with blind cow

In a time when attacks on minority communities by cow vigilantes are on a rise, a middle-aged Muslim tea-seller Faiyaz Khan in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni town is raising a blind cow.

Ten years ago, Faiyaz was asked by his mother to take care of an old cow, which later gave birth to a blind calf.

Undeterred by the calf being blind, the tea-seller raised the bovine as he considers taking care of cows as a public service. Importantly, Seoni town is the same place where a bunch of gau rakshaks had assaulted three persons, among them a Muslim and woman suspecting them to be carrying beef in May 2019.