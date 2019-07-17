BJYM leader's brother booked for threatening trader who complained against him

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader's brother has been booked for allegedly threatening a trader, who had complained against him for encroaching on government land in the state capital, police said Wednesday.

An FIR was filed against Rinku Sonkar, the elder brother of BJYMs Lucknow Mahanagar president Tinku Sonkar, at the Aliganj police station under Indian Penal Code section 506 (criminal intimidation), they said.

Rinku Sonkar, who also deals in wholesale vegetables, is accused of encroaching upon government land at the Naveen Galla Mandi along the Sitapur Road, officials said.

"Sonkar occupied the land outside my shop, which was allotted to my father by the Uttar Pradesh government, and converted that government land into a makeshift shop where his trucks would be parked," Archit Sonkar said in the complaint.

He said that his family had raised the issue with the local authorities on a number of occasions, following which the illegal temporary shop was demolished on July 13, and alleged that a threat call was made to him following the demolition.

"On the same night, around 9 pm I got a call from Sonkar, who threatened me of dire consequences for raising the issue. He also said that he would get his shop raised on the same government land again and continue with his trade," the complainant said.

He feared for his safety and that of his family, saying Rinku Sonkar is " well connected to the ruling party and is considered a strongman in the area", and asked police for security.

Station House Officer, Aliganj, Farid Ahmed said a preliminary inquiry by the police has confirmed that the alleged threat call was made to the complainant and further proceedings were underway.