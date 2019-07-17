Home Nation

Change of guard in BJP’s Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra units

Singhs appointment was necessitated after the incumbent state chief M N Pandey was inducted in the Union Cabinet. 

Published: 17th July 2019 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Former Samajwadi Party leader Neeraj Shekhar after joining BJP in the presence of the party’s working president J P Nadda in New Delhi on Tuesday | Arun Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a departure from the practice of making Lok Sabha MPs the chiefs of the party’s state units, the BJP on Tuesday handed over the responsibility of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra to Swatantra Dev Singh and Chandrakant Patil, respectively. Both are ministers in the respective state governments. 

The move is seen to affect caste balance with an eye on Assembly elections in the two states.

Dev Singh, currently a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government in UP, is a Kurmi.

“Singh at the helm of party affairs will further help the BJP broaden its social base among the other backward castes. The Kurmi vote base has a formidable presence in a number of Assembly constituencies in UP, particularly the eastern parts,” said a senior BJP functionary.

Singhs appointment was necessitated after the incumbent state chief M N Pandey was inducted in the Union Cabinet. With Patil at the helm of affairs in Maharashtra, the BJP has sought to fine-tune the party strategy ahead of the Assembly elections. Incumbent State chief Raosaheb Danve, too, was inducted in the Union cabinet last month. 

The BJP also appointed party MLA Mangalprabhat Lodha as its Mumbai unit chief, replacing Ashish Shelar, who was recently inducted in the state cabinet. Patil is credited with knitting the RSS organisation in the sugar belt of western Maharashtra. 

Shekhar’s exit may cost SP in polls

Lucknow: The departure of Neeraj Shekhar from Samajwadi Party (SP) could severely dent the party, especially in eastern UP where he holds considerable clout not only among Thakurs but across the socio-political spectrum.

On the other hand, the BJP stands benefitted not only because of his support base but also through the ‘message politics’ by roping him in.

At a time when the SP is trying hard to recover from the Lok Sabha debacle and embarrassing failure of its alliance with the BSP, Shekhar’s move would weaken it further in eastern UP which could be reflected in the upcoming by-polls and also the 2022 Assembly battle.

On the other hand, the BJP has certainly got a shot in the arm by roping in the former SP leader who carries the legacy of his father and former prime minister Chandrashekhar in eastern Uttar Pradesh. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dev Singh Chandrakant Patil BJP
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp