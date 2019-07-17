Home Nation

Commercial areas to be cleaned at night, says Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari

The authority officials did not mention by when this new directive would be implemented but said it would be done soon.

Published: 17th July 2019 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 11:58 PM

NOIDA: Sweeping in commercial areas of the city will take place during night instead of day, the Noida Authority decided Wednesday, with markets associations lauding the move.

The authority's newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari held an inter-department meeting where she directed officials to ensure elimination of open dumping spots at public areas within 45 days.

"There are 360 such open dumping zones in the city and the Health, Civil and Horticulture departments have been asked to work in tandem to ensure their clearance and beautification of these sites by August 31," Maheshwari said.

"Cleanliness drive should be carried out in commercial areas of the city during night time. With vehicles occupying a lot of space in markets during the day, it becomes difficult for sanitation workers to effectively sweep the area, hence this decision," she added.

The authority officials did not mention by when this new directive would be implemented but said it would be done "soon".

Sector 18 Market Association president Sushil Kumar Jain said the new CEO's decision is a commendable step, which will not only send out a good message about cleanliness but also boost trade opportunities.

"We had been demanding this for a long time. Earlier also similar efforts were made but could not sustain for long. This time we are hopeful it will work. There is also need for dustbins at various spots in markets, which will also help in maintaining cleanliness," he said.

"We are thankful to the new CEO for according priority to markets and traders but we hope her instructions are effectively implemented by the authority staff," Jain added.

