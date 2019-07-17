Home Nation

Dancing Uttarakhand MLA Pranav Singh Champion expelled from BJP

The MLA was issued a show cause notice by the state leaders after the video appeared.

Published: 17th July 2019 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 05:02 PM

Screengrab of the video in which the BJP MLA is seen brandishing weapons.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday expelled its Uttarakhand MLA Pranav Singh Champion from the party for six years, days after a purported video of the legislator brandishing guns and dancing at a house party became viral on social media.

BJP media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni told reporters that the party has taken cognizance of his serial public misconduct and expelled him for six years.

The MLA was issued a show cause notice by the state leaders after the video appeared. He was already suspended from the party for earlier instances of alleged misdemeanour.

Pranav Singh Champion Uttarakhand MLA
