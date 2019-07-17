Home Nation

DGCA found safety management system of five airlines deficient: Government

In a serious lapse, the regulator found, there was a delay in carrying out the corrective actions for the FOQA exceedances.

Published: 17th July 2019 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Flight, airplane, plane

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA has conducted safety audits of Air India Express, SpiceJet, AirAsia, IndiGo and GoAir and it found the implementation of their safety management system "to be deficient", the government informed Rajya Sabha Wednesday.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the audits also found that the flight crew rostering software was not upgraded and untrained staff were manning check-in counters.

The "other staff" at check-in counters too did not have adequate knowledge to handle "dangerous goods" despite being trained in Dangerous Good Regulations, he said in a written response to a question in the upper house.

In a serious lapse, the regulator found, there was a delay in carrying out the corrective actions for the "FOQA exceedances", Puri said.

Flight Operations Quality Assurance (FOQA) is the process of obtaining and analyzing all kinds of data from flights to improve the safety and efficiency of flight operations.

Whenever a safety parameter limit is exceeded, it is called an "exceedance" or "event".

The DGCA regularly conducts safety audits of scheduled and non-scheduled airlines as per the Annual Surveillance Plan.

The last five audits were of these five airlines, the minister said.

During the audits, it was found that the "quantum of Digital Flight Data Recorder analysed under FOQA was not as per the Indian safety regulators requirement", Puri said.

"Implementation of the safety management system was found to be deficient," he said.

The minister said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has directed the airlines to take corrective action regarding the deficiencies found during the audit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DGCA Airlines safety management system
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp