Goa government to move Supreme Court against tribunal's order on Mahadayi river

Pramod Sawant was speaking during a motion of thanks to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha over her address to the state legislative assembly.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government has decided to file a special leave petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court on Friday, challenging the order of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal (MWDT) allowing diversion of water to Karnataka from Mahadayi river basin.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Wednesday informed the House that the government will file the SLP on July 19 against Karnataka in the apex court.

He was speaking during a motion of thanks to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha over her address to the state legislative assembly.

Legislators of the ruling party, as well as the opposition,  had made a demand for filing of the SLP over the Mahadayi issue.

In August last year, the tribunal, hearing a dispute among three riparian states of Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra over sharing of water from the Mahadayi river, had allotted 13.42 TMC (including 3.9 TMC for diversion into the depleted Malaprabha river basin) from the Mahadayi river basin to Karnataka, while Maharashtra was allotted 1.33 TMC.

Sawant said it has alreadyfiled a disobedience application against Karnataka before thetribunalfor injunction by way ofdiverting the water of Mahadayi river to Malaprabha basin.

A contempt petition has also been filed before the Supreme Court against Karnataka's violation, he said.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp