Jharkhand HC rejects anticipatory bail petition of JVMP MLA Pradip Yadav in sexual harassment case

By PTI

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail petition of JVM(P) MLA Pradip Yadav in a sexual harassment case filed against him by a woman leader of the party.

Dismissing the petition, the bench of Justice Anil Kumar Choudhary observed that a political leader should behave in an orderly manner.

The police probe against Yadav has found serious charges against him, so anticipatory bail cannot be granted, the bench said.

The accuser, who is also an advocate, had on May 3 filed an FIR against Yadav with the Deoghar Women's Police Station, accusing him of sexual harassment in Deoghar during the Lok Sabha elections.

On June 13, Yadav was questioned by the police and his statement was recorded.

Yadav has already resigned from the post of JVM(P) principal general secretary on the instruction of party chief Babulal Marandi.