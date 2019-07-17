Land survey office employee held for taking Rs 10 lakh bribe

By PTI

THANE: A 45-year-old government employee was arrested here in Maharashtra for allegedly taking Rs 10 lakh as bribe from a man for giving him a land survey report, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said Wednesday.

Rajendra Paramsagar, who worked at the government's land survey office at Malwan in Sindhudurg district, allegedly demanded Rs 30 lakh from the man to make available the land report that he required, the ACB said in a release.

The man then approached to the ACB, which laid a trap and caught the accused while he was accepting Rs 10 lakh as first instalment of the bribe from the complainant at the Circuit House here on Tuesday evening, it said.

He was subsequently arrested and booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the release added.