Lok Sabha Speaker miffed over thin attendance, tells MPs to benefit from debates

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Not happy with thin attendance late in the evening, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Tuesday appealed to the members to spend maximum time in the House and benefit from the debates on important issues.

Birla made these remarks during a discussion on demands for grants of Ministries of Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.

The attendance was thin as several members and leaders of various political parties left though it was decided the House would sit late into the night to complete the discussion.

He appealed to the political parties to request their members to be regular in attending the proceedings and spend maximum time in the House.

Birla also called on the members to telephone their colleagues and appeal to them to participate in discussions.

He further said that while listening to the members from different parts of the country, one can get a sense of what is happening in the nation.

He even said in a lighter vein that those who leave the House after their address will not be given the opportunity to speak again.