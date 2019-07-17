Miscreants in Uttar Pradesh open fire at jail van, kills two cops, free three prisoners and escape

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Two policemen were shot dead Wednesday in Sambhal district as some unidentified miscreants opened fire at a jail van and fled with three undertrial prisoners, freeing them from the custody.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said two constables, escorting some undertrial prisoners to Moradabad, were killed in the audacious attack on the police team.

The incident took place at Dhannumal crossing near Banither village in the district when a police van returning with 24 undertrials prisoners to Moradabad after hearings in a Chandausi court was attacked by some persons, said Additional DG (Law and Order) P V Ramashastri.

Two constables who were gunned down by the heavily armed criminals were identified as Harendra and Brijpal.

Attempts are on to nab those who attacked the jail van and freed the three undertrial prisoners.