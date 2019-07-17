Home Nation

NGT directs Haryana to clear 25 lakh tonne waste at Bandhwari site in six month

The tribunal directed that an interim report of the steps taken may be furnished to it by Urban Local Bodies secretary of Haryana within a month by e-mail.

Published: 17th July 2019 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Bandhwari landfill. (Photo|PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Noting the unsatisfactory state of affairs in dealing with garbage at Gurugram and Faridabad, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Haryana government to clear about 25 lakh tonnes of legacy waste at the Bandhwari landfill within six months.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also directed the state government to deposit Rs 20 crore in an escrow account for clearing the legacy waste and constituted a committee to ensure removal of waste from the site.

"We direct the State of Haryana to transfer a sum of Rs 20 crores to an escrow account with liberty to the State to recover the said amount from the concerned stakeholders in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016," the bench said in a recent order.

The committee will comprise of Haryana chief secretary, Finance and Urban Local Bodies secretary, Commissioners of Municipal Corporation of Faridabad and Gurugram, CPCB representative and member secretary of Haryana state pollution control board.

NGT said the committee may co-opt any other technical persons or agencies and after the removal of waste from the entire or part of the land, the state may consider using part of the recovered land for Integrated Waste Processing and Treatment Facility and also for Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facility (TSDF) for hazardous waste.

"At the periphery a bio-diversity park can be developed to improve the air quality and ambience.

The committee may have the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Indore and Dr Syed Asad Ali Warsi, Chief Executive Officer of the Indore Municipal Corporation as special invitees," it said, adding that the panel may meet preferably within two weeks.

It said the special invitees from Indore can be incorporated in the committee as they have successfully handled removal of waste in that city.

The tribunal directed that an interim report of the steps taken may be furnished to it by Urban Local Bodies secretary of Haryana within a month by e-mail, and posted the matter for hearing on September 25.

NGT had earlier directed the Haryana chief secretary to submit an action taken report and take punitive action against the officers for failing to stop leachate from the Bandhwari landfill site.

The green panel had earlier directed the Gurgaon Municipal Corporation to submit a performance guarantee of Rs 25 lakh for stopping leachate from the Bandhwari landfill site.

It had slammed the Haryana government and its civic bodies over the disposal of industrial waste and construction debris in the Aravalli forests along the Gurgaon-Faridabad road.

The green panel was hearing a plea filed by environmentalist Vivek Kamboj and Amit Chaudhary, alleging that the municipal corporations of Gurgaon and Faridabad were disposing industrial waste and construction debris in these forest areas.

Kamboj had referred to a media report which said construction debris were found dumped in the forest and quoted a local resident as saying that several vehicles dumped waste there every Sunday morning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Green Tribunal Bandhwari landfill Haryana government
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp