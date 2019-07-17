Priyanka Gandhi joins #SareeTwitter trend, posts 'Dinner Date' tweet for husband

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who on Wednesday joined in the raging sari trend on twitter where women shared pictures of themselves draped in sarees followed it up by 'Dinner Date' post on the microblogging site for husband, Robert Vadra.

Priyanka shared a throwback picture of herself in a saree from the morning of her wedding day, the tweet induced "Happy Anniversary" wishes from her followers soon after her tweet.

Priyanka later clarified that it was not her anniversary, followed by a tweet for her husband.

"Thanks for all the anniversary wishes...but it's just a throwback photo for the #SareeTwitter guys, my anniv is in Feb!," Priyanka tweeted soon after her followers showered their wishes on her post.

"(@irobertvadra, you can still take me out for dinner!)," Priyanka posted after the clarification, tagging her husband, Robert Vadra, with a wing emoji at the end of her tweet!

Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/EdwzGAP3Wt — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 17, 2019

Earlier this morning Priyanka tweeted her photo in a saree on her twitter handle saying, "Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!)" with the trending hashtag #SareeTwitter. Priyanka is seen seated wearing a saree with the pallu draped on her head.

(@irobertvadra, you can still take me out for dinner!) — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 17, 2019

Priyanka had married Robert Vadra in a grand ceremony at 10 Janpath. She had got married in a silk temple saree with a pink and red border, said to be a favourite of her grandmother Indira Gandhi. She had supplemented the saree with floral and gold jewellery.

Meanwhile, other celebrities have been sharing their saree pictures to follow the #Sareetwitter that has been trending on Twitter from Monday after users from different walks of life flooded the microblogging site with their posts sharing their favourite saree photographs.

As the number of people participating in the trend increased, some of the politicians and celebrities including renowned journalists too joined the fun and played the saree game.

If one looks closely, Saree has been worn by the women in our country for over 5000 years now. With its ability to be cool in summer and warm in winters, the saree remains the most suitable attire for the women of South Asian women. It is the primary reason it is donned by politicians and farm-workers alike.