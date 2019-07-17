Home Nation

Proportion of girls in IIM-I's PGP course rises by 3.5 per cent

IIM-I administration has expressed happiness over the increase in gender diversity in this prominent course.

INDORE: Number of girl students enrolled in the post-graduate programme (PGP) in management at IIM-Indore (IIM-I) this year has increased by 3.5 per cent compared to 2018.

According to an IIM-A spokesman, the number of girls who enrolled this year rose to 199 from 174 last year, a rise of 3.5 per cent to 42 per cent.

Now, 42 per cent of total 476 students for the PGP course are girls compared to their 38.5 per cent proportion of last year when total admissions were 451.

IIM-I administration has expressed happiness over the increase in "gender diversity" in this prominent course.

"The ideological diversity will be widened due to increase in the gender ratio in our PGP course. This will develop a holistic approach in teaching and study, which is an important aspect for understanding the subjects like management," Institute Director professor Himanshu Rai told PTI.

"After completing the PGP course, these girl students will work in different fields, including in private companies, entrepreneurship and the government sector. This gender diversity will enrich the work culture in different fields," he said.

The two-year full-time PGP course, which is taught in IIMs across the country, is considered equivalent to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme.

