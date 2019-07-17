Home Nation

Punjab cops seize drug used by jihadis, arrest kingpin

Around 70 lakh tablets were sold in Amritsar, Bathinda, Hoshiarpur and Phagwara in last 10 months to drug addicts.

Published: 17th July 2019 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

drugs, representational image

For representational purposes

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police has seized 10.67 lakh of opioid-based Tramadol tablets, known as jihadi pills as ISIS militants and other terrorist groups are known to use them.

Around 70 lakh tablets were sold in Amritsar, Bathinda, Hoshiarpur and Phagwara in last 10 months to drug addicts.

Tramadol is a schedule H drug under the NDPS Act. These tablets, which are available for Rs 56 a strip on prescription, were being sold for Rs 560 a strip illegally to drug addicts. 

Tramadol is used by jihadist fighters as a painkiller and to heighten resistance to physical stress. Additional DGP-cum-Special Task Force (Drugs) chief Gurpreet Deo said the racket was being operated from a medical store in Ludhiana.

The store owner, Pardeep Goyal, was the kingpin of the racket and has been arrested. During a search at his house, 20,500 tablets were recovered.

KS Pannu, Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, Punjab, said of the 16,000 licensed chemists in Punjab, 117 were found to be selling banned drugs, resulting in 421 licences being cancelled in last five months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
jihadis Punjab Police Special Task Force Punjab Drug Mafia
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp