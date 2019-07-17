Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Row over dog handler transfers reaches Shivraj Singh Chouhan's house

Reacting to the BJP leaders’ statements, MP PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma had compared their criticism with a dog’s mentality.

17th July 2019

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  The ongoing politics over the recent bulk transfers of dog handlers and canines in Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh reached the house of former chief minister and BJP national vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday. A Congress team went to the ex-CM’s house and handed over copies of the 63 transfer orders that had taken place during the 13 years of his regime (2005 to 2018) in the central Indian state.

The former CM had on Monday joined other BJP leaders, including state vice presidents Rameshwar Sharma and Vijesh Lunawat in targeting the Congress government over the recent transfer of the dog handler policemen and canines. According to NS Saluja, senior Congress leader and media coordinator to Chief Minister Kamal Nath, copies of similar transfer orders during Chouhan’s regime were sent to make him “study before making any statement over the recent transfers”

Reacting to the BJP leaders’ statements, MP PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma had compared their criticism with a dog’s mentality. The state vice president and Huzur MLA Rameshwar Sharma reacted to Verma’s jibe by saying, “yes we are dogs because we’re loyal to the people of Madhya Pradesh.”On Friday, as many as 46 dog handler officers, among them 44 constables and two head constables were transferred on the order signed by Simala Prasad, the Commandant of MP Police’s Bhopal based 
23rd Special Armed Force (SAF) Battalion. 

