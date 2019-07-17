Subramanian Swamy calls for terminating RS membership of Vaiko over his anti-Hindi comments

By ANI

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has written to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu urging for the termination of the Rajya Sabha membership of newly elected MDMK Member of Parliament Vaiko, who he claimed had breached the Constitution of India with his anti-Hindi comments.

In his letter dated July 16, the BJP leader stated that Vaiko's remarks against the Hindi language is a gross violation of Article 351 of the Constitution and this matter must be referred to Ethics Committee and the Upper House should pass a resolution to "unseat" him.

He also stated that the Ethics Committee of the Upper House must determine whether "he (Vaiko) is fit to remain as a member of Rajya Sabha anymore," Swamy stated in his letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairperson.

"I write this letter to urge you to refer the case of the recently elected member of Rajya Sabha Shri. V Gopala Samy alias Vaiko to the Ethics Committee of the Rajya Sabha to determine whether he is fit to remain as a member of the Rajya Sabha any more," Swamy said.

"His (Vaiko alias V. Gopala Swamy) widely published statement that Hindi is not a developed language and only book published as literature in Hindi is the Railway Time-Table. This is an aggravated insult to all Indians. He also demands that the Prime Minister should speak in Parliament in English only, which is also a slur on one of our National languages Hindi which is recognised under Article 351 of the Constitution of India as an official language or the Union of India," Swamy said.

Swamy further said that Vaiko had grossly insulted the nation by stating that Sanskrit is a dead language and it is useless to learn it, when Article 351 mandates the Sanskrit vocabulary should be used in Hindi.

"Mr. Vaiko has flouted the Oath he took (as Candidate) and upon election to uphold the Constitution. Hence it is highly objectionable and unethical breach of his Oath to uphold the Constitution, and a slur on the patriotic Indian people. Hence I think it is appropriate to refer this matter to the Ethics Committee and hold an inquiry to determine whether a Resolution should be passed by the House to unseat Mr.Vaiko from his membership of the House for his conduct unbecoming of a Member of the House," the letter stated.