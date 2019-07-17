Three-year-old missing boy missing found charred to death in Bhopal

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A three-year-old boy Varun Meena, who went missing since Sunday evening from Bairagarh-Chichli village in Bhopal’s Kolar area was found murdered and his body badly burnt in an abandoned house close to his own house on Tuesday.

The charred body was found from the abandoned house (close to Varun’s house) that was locked from outside.

According to additional SP (Bhopal Zone-I) Akhil Patel, a 40-year-old woman Sangeeta Solanki, who lives in the Meena family’s neighbourhood, has been detained by police.

Early grilling of the woman revealed that she had poisoned the minor to death after taking him home and then set body ablaze inside the abandoned house to avenge a recent theft in her house for which she blamed Varun’s family.

Sources connected to ongoing police investigations into the ghastly crime confided that Sangeeta’s questioning has revealed that she took Varun home and served him food laced with poisonous powder used to kill insects and ants.

When Varun fell unconscious the woman took him to the abandoned house from the rear-side since the front gate was locked from outside since last three years.

Subsequently, after ensuring that the minor had died she set ablaze the body of the minor inside the abandoned house.

While the middle-aged woman has been detained, his 16-year-old son’s role in killing the minor and burning the body too is under police scanner.

Varun, the son of a farmer Vipin Meena had gone missing since Sunday evening, when he had left home with a ten-rupee note to buy toffees.

“We had formed multiple teams of five police stations since Sunday evening only and had conducted searches at all possible places, but the missing boy remained elusive,” said IG-Bhopal Yogesh Deshmukh on Tuesday.

With stench emanating from the abandoned house on Tuesday, residents of Bairagarh-Chichli village informed the matter to cops, after which the cops stormed into the house locked from outside and found the charred body of the missing minor.

The police had a tough time in detaining the woman Sangeeta Solanki from the neighbourhood as it had to face the angst of the villagers.

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Kamal Nath condoled the death of the minor.

"Those behind the crime have already been detained by cops.

"Efforts will be made to charge-sheet the accused at the earliest and fast track the trial in the case. The government will make all efforts to ensure that the culprits get harshest possible punishment," Nath tweeted.

Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan while expressing shock over the ghastly incident said the matter will be raised in the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday.