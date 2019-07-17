Home Nation

Wanted criminal carrying Rs 1 lakh reward killed in police encounter at UP's Muzaffarnagar

26-year-old Rohit Saandu, a notorious criminal of western UP, was killed in an encounter supervised by Prashant Kumar, Addl. DGP (Meerut Zone).

Published: 17th July 2019 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

Encounter, police shooting

Represntational image (EXPRESS ILLUSTRATIONS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

Lucknow: After having fleeing from police custody earlier this month, Rohit Saandu, a notorious criminal of western UP carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, succumbed to police bullets during an encounter with Muzaffarnagar police early Tuesday morning.

Police sources said that a 9 mm pistol, a .32 bore country made pistol, live and used cartridges and motorcycle without registration number were also recovered from the possession of the deceased.

Prashant Kumar, Addl. DGP (Meerut Zone), himself supervised the operation in Muzaffarnagar. He was accompanied by SSP Abhishek Yadav and SP (City) Satpal Antil. "At around 4:30 in the morning, one of our sub-inspectors sent an alert on wireless about four suspects on two motorcycles going towards Mansoorpur from Bhopa area in Muzaffarnagar district. Soon reinforcement was sent to chase them. Seeing the cops, the two criminals opened fire and in retaliatory fire, two suspects were injured who later succumbed," said Kumar while interacting with the media.

While Saandu, 26, was carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh, his aide Rakesh Yadav had a bounty of Rs 50,000. Saandu, who was wanted in several cases of murder, loot, abduction and extortion, had escaped from police custody on July 2. Earlier, he was arrested in 2016 and was shifted to Faizabad jail in 2017 as he was found continuing his criminal activities from Muzaffarnagar jail.

From Faizabad, Saandu was shifted to  Mirzapur jail in eastern UP after the gruesome killing of mafia don Munna Bajrangi by one of the inmates and gangster Sunil Rathi on Baghpat jail premises on July 9, 2018.

Police sources also said that Saandu's aide Yadav who was also killed in the encounter, hailed from Ayodhya and had over a dozen cases registered against him at various police stations from Ayodhya to Muzaffarnagar.

The cops eliminated Saandu after he got his escape orchestrated with the help of another gang head by Bhupendra Baafar and five of his henchmen who had opened fire at the police team escorting Saandu back to Mirzapur jail after court hearing in Muzaffarnagar on July 2, this year.

A UP police sub-inspector Durg Vijay Singh had sustained bullet shots during the shootout and he later succumbed in a Delhi hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Saandu Muzaffarnagar Police encounter UP wanted criminal encounter Uttar Pradesh Police
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp