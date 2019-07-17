Woman ends life with her four children by jumping into well in Madhya Pradesh

By PTI

MANDASUR: A 30-year-old woman allegedly jumped to death into a well along with her four minor children at a village in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh Wednesday, police said.

Batul Bai, a resident of Khajurana village about seven kms from Mandsaur district headquarters, ended her life after pushing her two sons- six-month-old Sandip and Lucky (6)- and two daughters- Kanika (3) and Pinki (8)- into the well located in the village, Bhanpura Police Station's assistant sub-inspector (ASI) S K Nimama said.

The bodies of all the five victims were taken out from the well by the police team with the help of villagers, he said.

The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be known, Nimama said. According to the ASI, Batul Bai's husband Prabhulal is a garment vendor and is currently in a southern state to sell clothes.