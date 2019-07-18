30-year-old inmate found dead in Bihar jail

By PTI

DARBHANGA: A 30-year-old prisoner lodged at a divisional jail in Bihar, in connection with a theft case, was found hanging from the ceiling on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Priyaranjan Singh alias Bholu, station house officer of Laheriasarai police station, R K Sharma said.

The Darbhanga Divisional Jail falls under the jurisdiction of Laheriasarai police station. The police has started an investigation after lodging a case of unnatural death in connection with the alleged suicide of the prisoner, the SHO said.

Jail authorities, however, refused to say anything on the matter. The deceased had been lodged in the jail since August 9, 2018 in connection with a theft that took place in the house of one Tantranath Thakur in Balbhadrapur locality under the jurisdiction of Laheriasarai police station.

The two brothers of the deceased are also lodged in the same jail in connection with a murder case.