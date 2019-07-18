Home Nation

Akash Vijayvargiya should publicly apologise to the civic official whom he assaulted: Congress 

The son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, assaulted an official of the Indore Municipal Corporation on June 26.

Published: 18th July 2019 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Akash Vijayvargiya

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya coming out of the jail. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

INDORE: The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday demanded that BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya publicly apologise to the civic official whom he assaulted with a cricket bat last month, and to the people of his constituency.

Akash Vijayvargiya, the son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, assaulted an official of the Indore Municipal Corporation on June 26 during an argument over demolition of a dilapidated building.

The incident, caught on camera, led to the arrest of the 34-year-old MLA, who represents the Indore-3 Assembly seat. He was released on bail after spending four days in jail.

"According to some media reports, Akash apologised in writing to his party for assaulting the civic official. His regret does not count at all given that the state BJP leadership is trying to cover up its MLA's misdeed since day one," state Congress spokesman Neelabh Shukla said in a press statement.

"Akash should publicly apologise to the civic official whom he assaulted in full public view. Besides, he should also seek forgiveness from those who voted for him," he said.

Akash Vijayvargiya's conduct had earned the ire of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At a meeting of the BJP in New Delhi earlier this month, Modi gave a stern warning to party leaders, saying, arrogance and misbehaviour cannot be tolerated.

According to sources, the PM said "whoever it may be, whoever's son he may be. Such arrogance, misbehaviour cannot be tolerated" and the action should be taken.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Akash Vijayvargiya
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp