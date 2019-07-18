Aligarh Muslim University cleric held on charges of molesting a minor

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A Muslim cleric, who was appointed Muajjin at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and used to offer Namaz in a mosque on the campus, was arrested on charges of molesting a 9-year-old girl on Wednesday.

Accused Mohammad Ahmed, who used to teach the holy Quran and Urdu to the victim at her residence, molested and allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone.

When the mother of the victim learnt about the incident, she approached the police during a 'tehsil diwas' and lodged a complaint against the cleric in Aligarh on Tuesday. “The accused has been arrested and sent to jail," said Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhari.

The police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC and under Clause 3/4 of the POCSO Act. Meanwhile, the sources claimed that the cleric allegedly admitted to his crime and allegedly confirmed that he molested the girl four-five times.

Ahmed gives the call for Azaan from the mosque on AMU campus, and also offered Namaaz in the absence of Imam.

On the other, the AMU officials said that the cleric was removed from his post after the incident. They also said that he was appointed on a temporary basis while the Imam of the mosque was on leave. The cleric had gone outside the campus for tuition where the crime took place

