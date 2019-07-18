Home Nation

All Nippon Airways to start first-ever flight from Japan to Chennai from October 27 

When service begins this October, ANA will be the only airline providing direct flights from Japan to South India.

Published: 18th July 2019 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

All Nippon Airways planes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest five-Star airline for seven consecutive years, will begin serving a route connecting Tokyo Narita International Airport and Chennai International Airport on October 27 utilizing the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. 

This expansion will bring ANA’s number of total cities serviced to 46. This is the latest in a series of moves that increase the size of ANA’s Asia/Oceania network, including the recently announced route from Narita to Perth that begins service on September 1, 2019.

The new Chennai flight is part of ANA’s global strategy which prioritizes world-class international passenger service. When service begins this October, ANA will be the only airline providing direct flights from Japan to South India. This will be ANA’s third route offering service to India, along with flights from Narita to Mumbai and Delhi.

There are 1,441 Japanese companies present in India of which 200 are located in Chennai. ANA is targeting both passengers as well as cargo from Chennai to Japan. 

This comes in the wake of Japan Ambassador Kenji Hiramatsu announcing the direct flight operations from japan to chennai during the inauguration of second edition of Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet. The route is being planned with a sizeable number of Japanese companies investing in Chennai. 

"It is always exciting to add a new destination, but it is even more significant to be the only carrier offering connecting this growing region with Japan,” said Seiichi Takahashi, Senior Vice President of ANA. 

"International passenger service is the main revenue generator for the ANA Group, and we hope to continue improving our market share in this dynamic sector as outlined in our mid-term Corporate Strategy for financial year 2018-2022. The new Chennai route will bring ANA’s world-class quality travel service to a beautiful and under-serviced region that is home to millions of potential new customers,” Takahashi said.

According to a release, the ANA flight NH 825 will leave Narita at　11:10 hours and reach Chennai at　Chennai 17:45hours. Similarly, flight NH 826 will leave Chennai 20:30 hours and reach Narita at 7:25 hours next day. The flights are scheduled only on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nippon Airways Tokyo Narita International Airport Chennai International Airport Flights to Japan Japan flights Japan flight Flight to Japan
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp