Ayodhya case: Ram Janambhoomi Nyas says mediation panel not needed

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, a senior member of the Nyas, said the temple would be built in Ayodhya for which either the court gives permission or Parliament brings legislation for it.

Ayodhya, Ram mandir, Babri Masjid

Carved stones are seen at the Ram Janmabhomi Nyas-run workshop at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya Monday November 12 2018. | (File | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: With the mediation panel set to submit its report to the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya dispute, Ram Janambhoomi Nyas said on Thursday that such a committee was not needed at all as there is no dispute about where Lord Ram was born.

"We were always against the Supreme Court-appointed three-member mediation panel formed to resolve the Ayodhya dispute. There is actually no dispute on where Lord Ram was born. The world knows that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya and a temple should be built here," he said.

The Nyas was founded as an independent trust by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on January 25, 1993, to take charge of the disputed site and oversee the construction of the Ram temple.

Mahant Ram Chandra Paramhans was the first head of the Nyas and its members argued that it was created so that the government of India would not control the site and end up involving itself in the construction of the temple.

"We want the court to give its verdict on the basis of the facts presented before it during the hearing of the case," Das said.

"All political parties are directly or indirectly favouring a temple here. No political party has opposed the temple because millions of Hindus have their sentiments attached to the issue," he added.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had on March 8 set up the panel of mediators, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice F.M. Khalifulah.

The top court had ordered that the mediation would start within a week at Faizabad and that the panel would submit its report within four weeks.

The panel submitted an interim report in a sealed cover on May 7 after which the Supreme Court gave it time till August 15 to work out "an amicable solution" to the issue, on the request of the committee.

On July 11, the Constitution bench asked the mediation panel to submit a status report by July 18.

