Home Nation

Bihar tops list in sexual harassment cases at workplace

Bihar had not recorded a single case of sexual harassment at workplace in the years 2014 and 2015.

Published: 18th July 2019 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The maximum number of cases pertaining to sexual harassment of women at workplaces across the country have been reported from Bihar in the 2014-16 period, the Ministry of Women and Child Development informed Parliament on Thursday.

The ministry has culled the numbers from National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. The latest data - under the category 'insult to the modesty of women at office premises' - available with the NCRB is for the year 2016. Among major states, Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir have not recorded a single case between 2014 and 2016.

Bihar had not recorded a single case of sexual harassment at workplace in the years 2014 and 2015. All 73 cases were recorded in the year 2016.

As per the reply submitted by Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, a total number of 318 cases of sexual harassment at workplaces were reported across the country during the time period.

The national capital territory of Delhi reported 56 cases between 2014 and 2016 while Maharashtra and Telengana recorded 48 and 45 cases, respectively.

The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 mandates all workplaces having more than 10 workers to constitute internal committees for receiving complaints of sexual harassment of women.

"The Act casts an obligation upon all the employers to constitute internal committees and for inquiry to be completed in a sensitive and time-bound manner ... There is no centralized mechanism to collect data related to internal committees and of the cases of sexual harassment looked into by such committees," the ministry has said in its reply.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Bihar sexual harassment Bihar workplace sexual harassment Workplace sexual harassment
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp