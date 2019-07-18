Home Nation

BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab urges fellow parliamentarians to back PM Narendra Modi on foreign policy front

Bhartruhari Mahtab said India has travelled a long way from non-aligned movement and all MPs should speak in one voice on foreign policy.

Published: 18th July 2019 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab

BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior BJD leader Bhartruhari Mahtab on Wednesday appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his foreign policy initiatives and urged all parliamentarians to support his government's endeavour on this front.

Speaking during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, he said India has travelled a long way from non-aligned movement and all MPs should speak in one voice on foreign policy.

"Our foreign policy is in the domain of the Executive. Yet, there is unanimity in political sphere. Therefore, I urge this House, through you, to extend full support to our Prime Minister's endeavour in this regard. We should speak in one voice in this difficult time to further our national interest," he said.

Talking about various meetings the prime minister is scheduled to have with world leaders, Mahtab said Modi will be meeting President Trump in the US in September during his visit to address the UN General Assembly and is also likely to hold an informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Varanasi.

Terming the G20 Summit held at Osaka this year a big positive for India, Mahtab said the US president's top advisor Ivanka Trump had stated India as 'critical' trading and security partner and ally of America.

India's two back-to-back trilateral talks one with President Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and the other with President Xi and President Putin, and subsequently, BRICS Summit, have demonstrated a convergence of interest on maintaining an open and multilateral globe trade regime which is very much in favour our interest, he said.

Earlier, Mahtab had demanded that the central government conduct an impartial investigation into the "mysterious death" of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of BJP's political predecessor Jana Sangh, as no such probe has been done till date.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhartruhari Mahtab BJD Narendra Modi
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp