Home Nation

BJP's Ishrat Jahan threatened, asked to vacate house for attending Hanuman Chalisa recital wearing hijab

Howrah ACP North Pratiksha Jharkaria confirmed that they have received Jahan's complaint and an investigation is underway.

Published: 18th July 2019 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Ishrat Jahan. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

HOWRAH: BJP leader Ishrat Jahan was allegedly threatened by locals and asked to vacate her rented house allegedly for attending a Hindu religious event wearing hijab in Howrah, police said on Thursday.

In her complaint filed on Tuesday (July 16), Jahan had said that she went to attend BJP's Hanuman Chalisa Path in AC market. But, when she returned home she was accosted by people of her community for attending the Hindu event.

"They said that I have demeaned the Muslim community as I attended the function in hijab," she said in her complaint. "A group of people gathered outside my house had asked me why I went to attend a Hanuman Chalisa Path event wearing hijab," Jahan told ANI.

"Everyone said I should leave the house immediately else they will push me out of the house forcefully. I am receiving death threats. I demand protection. I live alone with my son, anything can happen to me anytime," she said.

Meanwhile, Howrah ACP North Pratiksha Jharkaria confirmed that they have received Jahan's complaint and an investigation is underway.

Jahan, who was divorced by her husband over the phone from Dubai in 2014 by uttering 'talaq' thrice, was one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ishrat Jahan hijab Howrah religious event
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp