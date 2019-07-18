Home Nation

Flood-fatigued Kaziranga tiger makes way into scrap dealer's shop, rests on bed 

The shop is in Harmoti, located beside a national highway and adjacent to the Kaziranga Park. Rifiqul Islam, the shop owner, said he got alarmed on hearing the screams of people. 

Published: 18th July 2019 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kaziranga Tiger

The animal is apparently tired and hungry after battling the flood. | Express Photo Services

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

KAZIRANGA: Life virtually came to a standstill at a village near the Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Thursday after a full-grown Royal Bengal tiger had strayed out of the flooded UNESCO World Heritage Site and entered a human settlement.

The tiger had made its way into a scrap dealer’s shop at Harmuti, located beside National Highway-37. The site is adjacent to the park’s Bagori range. 

The animal was apparently tired after battling the devastating flood which claimed the lives of several animals including rhinos in the past few days. It rested on the shop’s restroom bed for a few hours before making its way back into the park in the evening.

ALSO READ | Assam floods: Ninety per cent of Kaziranga National Park still submerged

Rifiqul Islam, the shop owner, said he got alarmed on hearing screams of people at around 7 am. "When I heard people scream, I rushed out. I saw the tiger entering my shop from the front gate. It also saw me but didn't attack me," he said. 

When news about the tiger’s appearance spread, forest officials rushed to the site and cordoned off the area. The forest officials did not make any attempt to tranquilise the animal as that could have been risky given its weakness. 

In another incident, a wild boar, which strayed out of the park, had run into a restaurant and charged at the restaurant owner and his son. They escaped by jumping onto a table. In the wake of the flood, the tigers had first moved towards the hills across the highway in nearby Karbi Anglong district. Elephants and deer were the next to follow suit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam floods Kaziranga Floods Royal Bengal Tiger Royal Bengal Tiger strays in Kaziranga
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp