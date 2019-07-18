Home Nation

India to get S-400 Air Defence missile systems by April 2023, says Centre

 India will get its strategic S-400 Air Defence missile systems from Russia by April 2023 informed the government on Wednesday.

Published: 18th July 2019 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

S-400 missile

S-400 long-range surface missile. ( Photo| PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   India will get its strategic S-400 Air Defence missile systems from Russia by April 2023 informed the government on Wednesday. 

“A contract has been signed on October 5, 2018, for delivery of S-400 system from Russia. The deliveries are likely to be made by April 2023,” Minister of State (Defence) Shripad Naik said.

Shripad Naik was replying to questions asked by Imitiaz Jaleel Syed, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP from Aurangabad, Maharashtra, in Lok Sabha.

Replying on whether USA has threatened India with Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) to pressurise India to purchase its Terminal High Altitude Area Defence, Shripad Naik said, “Government takes sovereign decisions based on threat perception, operational and technological aspects to keep the Armed Forces in a state of readiness to meet the entire spectrum of security challenges.”

The long-range air defence missile, the deal for which was signed in October 2018, will cost around Rs 35,000 crore for five missile systems.

The missile can track 300 targets at 600 km and can deploy four different kinds of missiles engaging the targets at varying distances.

Muscle to air defence

  • It can be deployed in 5 minutes.

  • It costs much lesser than the other missile defence systems.

  • It can hit all air objects from a range of 100 ft to 40,000ft.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
S-400 Air Defence missile
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp