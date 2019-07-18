Home Nation

'Keep trying', says BSF man from Punjab who cracked IAS in fifth attempt

Despite hectic work schedule as an Assistant Commandant at BSF, Harpreet Singh took out time to prepare for achieving his ultimate goal of becoming an IAS officer.

Published: 18th July 2019 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Harpreet Singh

Harpreet Singh (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Where there is a will there is a way stands true for Harpreet Singh, a Border Security Force (BSF) officer who has qualified for the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS) as he cracked the civil services examination and made to the top 20.

Talking to IANS, Singh, who quit BSF after a short stint between 2016 and 2017, said his dream of becoming an IAS officer has come true. Determination and hard work were his simple mantra, he said, adding he never gave up hope.

"In 2016, I joined the BSF as an Assistant Commandant through the UPSC. After joining the force, I was posted at the India-Bangladesh border," Harpreet said.

Despite a hectic work schedule which he enjoyed a lot, Harpreet took out time to prepare for achieving his ultimate goal of becoming an IAS officer.

"I utilised all my time for studying my notes and since I had a clear target in mind, nothing deterred me from reaching it. My optional subject was Public Administration," said Harneet, 27, who made into IAS after the fifth attempt.

He had earlier qualified for the Indian Trade Service (ITS), a Group "A" job. He took the entrance again and stormed into IAS by getting 19th rank. He is thrilled to leave for the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie.

"While still serving the BSF, I took the Civil Service examinations again in 2017 and was placed at the 454th rank and selected to the Indian Trade Service. I left BSF and joined the ITS. Again in 2018, I sat for the Civil Services and got 19th rank," he said.

Hailing from Ludhiana district of Punjab, Harpreet did his schooling from Green Grove Public School, Khanna and has a BE degree in Electronics.

Talking about his family, Singh said his father has his own business while his mother is a teacher. He also has a younger sister. He has a mantra for all civil services aspirants: never stop chasing your dream no matter how difficult it is to get there. "Keep trying," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSF Harpreet Singh Border Security Force IAS BSF officer IAS UPSC exam
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp