'Keep trying', says BSF man from Punjab who cracked IAS in fifth attempt

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Where there is a will there is a way stands true for Harpreet Singh, a Border Security Force (BSF) officer who has qualified for the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS) as he cracked the civil services examination and made to the top 20.

Talking to IANS, Singh, who quit BSF after a short stint between 2016 and 2017, said his dream of becoming an IAS officer has come true. Determination and hard work were his simple mantra, he said, adding he never gave up hope.

"In 2016, I joined the BSF as an Assistant Commandant through the UPSC. After joining the force, I was posted at the India-Bangladesh border," Harpreet said.

Despite a hectic work schedule which he enjoyed a lot, Harpreet took out time to prepare for achieving his ultimate goal of becoming an IAS officer.

"I utilised all my time for studying my notes and since I had a clear target in mind, nothing deterred me from reaching it. My optional subject was Public Administration," said Harneet, 27, who made into IAS after the fifth attempt.

He had earlier qualified for the Indian Trade Service (ITS), a Group "A" job. He took the entrance again and stormed into IAS by getting 19th rank. He is thrilled to leave for the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie.

"While still serving the BSF, I took the Civil Service examinations again in 2017 and was placed at the 454th rank and selected to the Indian Trade Service. I left BSF and joined the ITS. Again in 2018, I sat for the Civil Services and got 19th rank," he said.

Hailing from Ludhiana district of Punjab, Harpreet did his schooling from Green Grove Public School, Khanna and has a BE degree in Electronics.

Talking about his family, Singh said his father has his own business while his mother is a teacher. He also has a younger sister. He has a mantra for all civil services aspirants: never stop chasing your dream no matter how difficult it is to get there. "Keep trying," he said.