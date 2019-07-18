Home Nation

KS Kohli, hotelier who introduced 'butter chicken' to Mumbai, dead

The patriarch of the Pritam Group of Hotels, passed away following a brief illness.

Published: 18th July 2019

By IANS

MUMBAI: Kulwant Singh Kohli, the legendary hotelier who introduced 'butter chicken' to Mumbaikars in the 1960s and patriarch of the Pritam Group of Hotels, passed away following a brief illness, family sources said here on Thursday.

He was 85 and breathed his last at the Hinduja Hospital late on Wednesday where he was admitted five days ago.

A former Sheriff of Mumbai, Kohli is survived by his wife, Mohinder Kaur, sons Amardeep, Gurbaxish and daughter Jasdeep Kaur.

Kulwant Singh Kohli's last rites shall be held at the Shivaji Park crematorium this evening.

Maharashtra Governor C.V. Rao expressed grief over the demise of Kohli.

"He was a lively and cheerful person, a successful business leader, he was a witness to the socio-cultural and economic development of the state," said Governor Rao.

He recalled Kohli's services in the forefront of social and religious events organised by the city's Sikh community.

"He was the pride of the community, his social work vast and varied. In his demise, Mumbai has lost a popular 'Samaj Ratna'," Rao said.

