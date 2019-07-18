Home Nation

Kulbhushan Jadhav's friends celebrate ‘victory of truth’ after ICJ verdict

Published: 18th July 2019 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 10:27 AM

Friends of Kulbhushan Jadhav, celebrate verdict of International Court of Justice in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. | AP

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  “This is the victory of truth. We were hoping for a verdict in Kulbhushan’s favour and it has come. This is celebration time for us,” said one of the friends of Kulbhushan Jadhav from Parel, who had organised prayers for him on Wednesday morning.

Jadhav spent his childhood days at Parel. The residents had organised TV sets to watch together with the telecast of the ICJ verdict.

They all wore T-shirts with ‘India with Kulbhushan’ slogan written on them as they watched the verdict. The celebrations broke out as soon as the telecast of the verdict began.

Similar celebrations were organised at the Silver Oak building at Powai, where Jadhav’s family was residing, by workers of local Congress MLA Naseem Khan.

“We are very happy. This is a moment of pride for the nation. We distributed sweets and burst crackers,” said Ulhas Sonawane, a Congress worker from Powai.

People of Anewadi in Satara district, the ancestral village of Jadhav celebrated the verdict by lighting lamps and distributing sweets.

“We are happy that the judgment went in our favour and now await Kulbhushan’s return,” said Subhash Jadhav, who retired as ACP Mumbai and now stays at Anewadi.

“This is a great victory. Now the Indian government should get him released at any cost,” a villager said.

Several Maharashtrian people were present outside the ICJ at The Hague as the verdict was being delivered.

Snehal, who hails from Anewadi and was present at The Hague, said, “I want to convey it to the family members of Kulbhushan Jadhav that we all are always with you.”

“This is the first battle that has been won. All Indians have fought this as a family. I’m sure Kulbhushan would return to homeland,” said Santosh from Pune who works in The Hague. 

