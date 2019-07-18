Medical Council of India secretary general re-employed till 2020: Government order

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the re-employment of Secretary General of Medical Council of India Rakesh Kumar Vats for over one year, according to a government order.

Vats (now retired), a 1986 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, has been re-employed on contract basis till September 25, 2020, it stated.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the re-employment of Rakesh Kumar Vats...as Secretary General, Board of Governors, Medical Council of India on contract basis beyond the date of his superannuation June 30, 2019 up to September 25, 2020 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order stated.

The MCI acts as regulator of medical education in India for establishing "uniform standards of higher qualifications" in medicine and recognition of medical qualifications in India and abroad.