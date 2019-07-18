Home Nation

Medical Council of India secretary general re-employed till 2020: Government order

Rakesh Kumar Vats, a 1986 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, has been re-employed on contract basis till September 25, 2020.

Published: 18th July 2019 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the re-employment of Secretary General of Medical Council of India Rakesh Kumar Vats for over one year, according to a government order.

Vats (now retired), a 1986 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, has been re-employed on contract basis till September 25, 2020, it stated.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the re-employment of Rakesh Kumar Vats...as Secretary General, Board of Governors, Medical Council of India on contract basis beyond the date of his superannuation June 30, 2019 up to September 25, 2020 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order stated.

The MCI acts as regulator of medical education in India for establishing "uniform standards of higher qualifications" in medicine and recognition of medical qualifications in India and abroad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Medical Council of India MCI Rakesh Kumar Vats
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp