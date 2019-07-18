Home Nation

Mumbai police bust sex racket involving BSE-listed Rajnish Wellness

After receiving several complaints, the Crime Branch laid a trap in a three-star hotel and caught three women allegedly involved in flesh trade.

Published: 18th July 2019 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 01:29 AM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Mumbai Police has busted a sex racket involving BSE-listed firm Rajnish Wellness which sells sexual wellness products PlayWin capsules and oils among other "ayurvedic ethical medicines."

The company allegedly ran sex racket in the garb of spa in the city.

After receiving several complaints, the Crime Branch of the city Police laid a trap in a three-star hotel and caught three women allegedly involved in flesh trade.

The Police later arrested company promoter Rajnish Singh. In the probe it has been found that Police had earlier raided two of Singh's spas in the city.

"The investigation is on to catch all those involved in the racket," said a source.

The company promoter once worked as salesman selling products door-to-door but he has over the years successfully established his business.

Rajnish Wellness started as a small tele-shopping venture in 2009.

"His unique insight and innovative solutions in various operational management strategy along with his dynamic leadership makes Rajnish Wellness, 'Winner' in the market! His management team brings more than 20 years of combined experience to the company," the company says in the About Us section of its website.

