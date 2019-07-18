RJD leader Manoj Jha gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over floods in parts of country

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Raising the issue of floods across the country in Rajya Sabha, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Thursday gave Zero Hour Notice in the upper house of the Parliament.

Heavy rainfalls have led to floods in several parts of the country, including Bihar and Assam and over a hundred National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in these flood-affected areas for relief operations.

Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Prasanna Acharya also gave Short Duration Notice in the Rajya Sabha over "Agriculture in India: Challenges and Solutions".

The notice is yet to be admitted in the upper house of the Parliament.

"Lakhs of farmers of this country are confronted with multi-fold problems which are yet to be addressed properly by different governments, both at the centre and state levels," Acharya said in a statement.

The Congress Party also gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha today over tension at the Indo-China Border.