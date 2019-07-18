Home Nation

Sunanda Pushkar case: Arguments against Shashi Tharoor to start on August 20

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a Delhi hotel on the night of January 17 in 2014.

Shashi Tharoor

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court will on August 20 begin arguments on the charges in the death of Sunanda Pushkar in which her husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is an accused.

The arguments would commence before Special CBI Judge Arun Bhardwaj.

The court allowed the application moved by the prosecution to share contents of the chargesheet with experts whom they want to consult before the arguments.

The court, however, directed the prosecution to maintain a record of the experts with whom the chargesheet is shared.

Senior advocates Vikas Pahwa and Gaurav Gupta appeared for Tharoor while Atul Srivastava represented the prosecution.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a Delhi hotel on the night of January 17 in 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as their house was undergoing renovation.

